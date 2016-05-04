NEW YORK May 4 U.S. interest rates futures rose on Wednesday as weaker-than-expected data on U.S. private jobs growth in April caused traders to price in lower chances the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its June policy meeting.

Federal funds futures for June delivery was up 1 basis point at 99.625, implying traders see a 12 percent chance of a June rate hike, according to Reuters data. This was down from 16 percent shortly before the release of the ADP April National Employment Report. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)