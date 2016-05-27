BRIEF-Stamper Oil & Gas announces non-brokered private placement
* Non-Brokered private placement financing of approximately 1,250,000 units at a price of c$0.40 per units
NEW YORK May 27 U.S. federal funds futures were little changed on Friday as the government's upward revision of U.S. economic growth in the first quarter did not change traders' view about the chances of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in coming months.
The June fed funds contract implied traders saw a 24 percent probability the U.S. central bank would raise interest rates at its June 14-15 policy meeting, unchanged from levels prior to the release of the revised gross domestic product data. This compared with an implied 26 percent chance late on Thursday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Non-Brokered private placement financing of approximately 1,250,000 units at a price of c$0.40 per units
ATHENS, May 23 Greek shares slid more than 2 percent in early Tuesday trade and government bond yields rose after euro zone finance ministers failed to agree on debt relief for Greece with the International Monetary Fund on Monday and did not release new loans to Athens.