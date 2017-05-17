NEW YORK May 17 U.S. interest rates futures rose on Wednesday in step with a bond market rally as traders pared bets on a possible Federal Reserve rate hike next month due to concerns that scandals could slow President Donald Trump's economic agenda.

Federal funds futures implied traders saw a 69 percent probability the U.S. central bank would raise its key short-term lending rate by a quarter percentage point to a range of 1 percent to 1.25 percent at its June 13-14 policy meeting .

That was the lowest perceived likelihood of such a move since April 14, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao)