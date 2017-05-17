NEW YORK May 17 U.S. interest rates futures
rose on Wednesday in step with a bond market rally as traders
pared bets on a possible Federal Reserve rate hike next month
due to concerns that scandals could slow President Donald
Trump's economic agenda.
Federal funds futures implied traders saw a 69 percent
probability the U.S. central bank would raise its key short-term
lending rate by a quarter percentage point to a range of 1
percent to 1.25 percent at its June 13-14 policy meeting
.
That was the lowest perceived likelihood of such a move
since April 14, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
