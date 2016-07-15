NEW YORK, July 15 U.S. interest rates futures
added to earlier losses on Friday due to upbeat June data on
retail sales and industrial output, hinting traders now see the
probability the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates in
mid-2017.
Federal funds futures implied traders priced in a 58 percent
chance the U.S. central bank may hike rates at its policy
meeting in June 2017, compared with 49 percent on
Thursday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. A week ago,
fed funds contracts implied traders did not anticipate a rate
increase until 2018.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)