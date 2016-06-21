BRIEF-Power Financial to issue 8 mln non-cumulative first preferred shares
* Power Financial Corp - to issue 8 million non-cumulative first preferred shares, Series V on a bought deal basis, for gross proceeds of $200 million
NEW YORK, June 21 Short-term U.S. interest rates futures hovered near session highs on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's prepared testimony before a Senate panel reinforced the view the central bank would raise rates cautiously due to global risks and a sharp slowdown in job growth in May.
Federal funds futures implied traders saw a 12 percent chance the Fed would raise interest rates at its July 26-27 policy meeting, little changed from late Monday, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK, May 16 Social Finance Inc, the online lender known as SoFi, said on Tuesday it had launched its first digital wealth management platform, as the company continues to branch out beyond its core student lending business.