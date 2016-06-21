NEW YORK, June 21 Short-term U.S. interest rates futures hovered near session highs on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's prepared testimony before a Senate panel reinforced the view the central bank would raise rates cautiously due to global risks and a sharp slowdown in job growth in May.

Federal funds futures implied traders saw a 12 percent chance the Fed would raise interest rates at its July 26-27 policy meeting, little changed from late Monday, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)