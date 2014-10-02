Oct. 2 Japan and South Korea are continuing to
test the U.S. wheat they buy to make sure the grain is not
contaminated with an experimental version developed by Monsanto
Co, but could soon stop the practice, the head of a U.S.
wheat association said on Thursday.
The two countries, which are among the top purchasers of
U.S. wheat, have been sampling and testing all the U.S. wheat
they have purchased since last year, when news broke that a
farmer in Oregon had found Monsanto's unapproved biotech wheat
growing in his field, according to U.S. Wheat Associates, which
markets American wheat to international buyers.
All of their test results on over five million tonnes of
wheat have been negative, it said.
The testing requirements are a competitive disadvantage for
U.S. wheat, said U.S. Wheat President Alan Tracy. But both
countries now should be able to stop the testing after
assurances last week from the U.S. Department of Agriculture
that the Oregon event was isolated and no biotech wheat had made
its way into commercial supplies.
"We're hopeful that they'll be able to suspend the testing.
It is not something they really want to keep doing
indefinitely," Tracy told Reuters. "They approach things
cautiously. They felt they had no choice until this report (from
USDA) was out."
U.S. Wheat Associates will meet representatives from Japan,
Taiwan and South Korea later this month, he said.
According to U.S. export sales data, Japan bought about 3
million tonnes of U.S. wheat in the 2013/2014 marketing year,
which ended May 31, making it the fourth-largest buyer of U.S.
wheat for that period after Brazil, China and Mexico. So far
this marketing year, Japan has bought 1.4 million tonnes.
Japan has the sampling and testing of the wheat it buys
handled in the United States before it is shipped, Tracy said.
South Korea bought 1.3 million tonnes during the last
marketing year, making it the seventh largest buyer. So far this
year, it has purchased 749,000 tonnes.
There is no commercially approved biotech wheat, but
Monsanto's herbicide-tolerant "Roundup Ready" wheat was near
commercialization a decade ago before the company shelved the
project amid fears that export sales would be hurt.
The fact that experimental wheat was found growing
uncontrolled in Oregon last year led to fears the biotech wheat
might be in commercial supplies. The unapproved wheat was also
found this summer in Montana, growing in a research plot where
field trials of the GMO wheat were conducted from 2000 to 2003.
The USDA said on Friday that it was investigating the
Montana situation, but like Oregon, there are no indications
the unapproved wheat entered commercial supplies.
Tracy said Asian markets remain very cautious about GMO
grains generally.
"It's not up to us to tell them what to do," he added.
(Reporting By Carey Gillam in Kansas City, Mo. Editing by
Andre Grenon)