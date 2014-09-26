By Carey Gillam
| Sept 26
Sept 26 U.S. wheat exports should not be hurt by
the second discovery of experimental Monsanto Co.
genetically modified wheat growing in a U.S. state where it was
not approved, industry leaders said on Friday, because the wheat
is not believed to be in commercial channels.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health
Inspection Service (APHIS) announced Friday that it was
investigating the discovery of wheat plants containing an
unapproved genetic alteration in Montana.
Last year, an Oregon farmer's discovery of Monsanto's
experimental wheat in his field roiled international markets.
South Korea and Japan temporarily halted purchases of U.S. wheat
due to fears the unapproved biotech wheat might have
contaminated U.S. wheat supplies. Some U.S. farmers sued
Monsanto over the market disruption.
"We are in the process now of informing our international
wheat buyers," Alan Tracy, president of U.S. Wheat Associates,
said in a statement. The organization handles global marketing
for the U.S. wheat industry. "We do not expect any disruption in
sales."
U.S. Wheat and the National Association of Wheat Growers
(NAWG) said the industry is reassured by regulatory assurances
that no biotech wheat has entered the commercial supply chain.
The groups said APHIS notified them in mid-August of the
discovery of Monsanto's "Roundup Ready" wheat in Montana.
Arlan Suderman, market analyst with Water Street Solutions,
said some Asian buyers of American wheat could pull back from
new purchases, but the reaction would likely be more muted than
last year.
"The initial reaction we anticipate over the weekend is
going to be some of our customers, particularly in Asia, pulling
back and taking a wait-and-see attitude," he said. "I expect a
little bit smaller reaction than what we got the last time,
though, because the industry has done a good job of reassuring
them about the purity and quality of the crop."
APHIS launched its investigation into the Montana situation
on July 14, according to Bernadette Juarez, director of
investigative and enforcement services for APHIS.
The biotech wheat was found growing at a research facility
for Montana State University in Huntley, Montana, where field
trials of Monsanto's wheat were conducted between 2000 and 2003,
she said.
Andrew Kimbrell, executive director of the Center for Food
Safety and a critic of GMO crops, said the fact that unapproved
GMO wheat has again been found uncontrolled in the environment
underscores fears that many farmers have about contamination of
non-GMO crops by the biotech types.
"This new incident shows once again that co-existence is a
fantasy," he said. "We don't know how this contamination happens
and we don't know how to control it. This represents a
continuing threat to the livelihood of American farmers."
(Reporting By Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by David
Gregorio)