* State to save $20 million over five years - governor
* Aim is to reduce duplicate testing for patients
* Doctors paid by the hour rather than by procedure
* Employees pay neither a co-pay nor a deductible
By Dan Boyce
HELENA, Mont., Sept 29 Montana, looking to cut
down on state healthcare costs, has opened the nation's first
government-run clinic for state employees in a program the Rocky
Mountain state's governor says could ultimately cover a much
broader range of people.
Democratic Governor Brian Schweitzer says the primary care
clinic in the state capital Helena will keep the area's 11,000
state workers and their dependents healthier while saving the
state $20 million over five years.
The move coincides with a national debate over the role of
government in healthcare and over President Barack Obama's
Affordable Care Act, under which more than 30 million people
would become eligible to buy subsidized private insurance or get
coverage through Medicaid, the government program for the poor,
in 2014.
Republican opponents of that law better known to the public
as "Obamacare," which also requires most Americans to have some
form of health insurance, say it amounts to government intrusion
in the private lives of individuals.
Under Montana's separate program, state employees were
quickly booking slots for the privately operated clinic, which
the state expects to generate savings by reducing duplicate
testing for patients and by paying doctors by the hour rather
than by the procedure.
"We're completely full," Schweitzer said on a recent tour of
the facility ahead of its opening, the first of three scheduled
to open this year.
Since starting up late last month, the clinic has seen more
than 1,000 patients and was operating at 98-percent capacity,
his office said.
Employees who use its services will see no change in
coverage for visiting doctors outside of the clinic, although it
is only at the new health clinic where they will be charged
neither a co-pay nor a deductible.
"I can afford this," patient Sarah Yancy said with a laugh.
"There are a lot of times I didn't go to the doctor when I
wanted to go to the doctor because I knew I'd have to pay for
it," said Yancy, who works in administrative support with the
Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
Schweitzer has been critical of Obama's healthcare overhaul,
saying it did not do enough to control costs, while stopping
short of outright opposition. He unveiled his own plan for
opening state health clinics in February and then set an
aggressive schedule to have the first one open by late summer.
The state hopes to start two other clinics in cities such as
Billings, Missoula or Bozeman later this year.
The program is not designed to serve the state population as
a whole. But if successful, the clinics could be opened to
recipients of Medicare, the government health program for the
elderly, as well as Medicaid, Schweitzer said.
"This is a game changer," said healthcare consultant Mike La
Penna, who has been studying the on-site clinic industry for the
last decade and recently published a book on the subject. "Other
states will be watching this closely."
Counties and cities in other parts of the country have
opened similar clinics serving municipal or county workers, but
never before on the state level, La Penna said.
PRIVATE CONTRACTOR
The state is contracting with the private Tennessee-based
Care Here to operate the clinic. Physician assistant Cassie
Springer says she wanted to work at the center because she liked
the preventive care model.
"We're looking at bringing in patients regularly, staying on
top of their healthcare," she said about the clinic, which
focuses on primary care services and nutrition counseling.
The state, which already pays workers' healthcare costs
directly to providers through state coffers, saves money if this
prevents more expensive treatments or emergency room visits down
the line. Staff are also paid salaries or by the hour, not by
the procedure, which officials say should cut down on redundant
or unnecessary procedures.
An analysis of the health clinic plan shows Montana saving
$100 million over the next five years "based on full
implementation for all clinics across the state," according to
state Health Care and Benefits Division Administrator Russ Hill.
The funds for the clinic come from the same pot that Montana
already uses to cover healthcare costs, and Schweitzer's
administration says the Helena clinic should pay for itself in
the first year.
Schweitzer has asked U.S. Health and Human Services
Secretary Kathleen Sebelius for permission to import lower-cost
prescription drugs from Canada for the clinic. Similar requests
he has made on a statewide basis have not been approved.
Schweitzer, who will be leaving office at the end of this
year due to term limits, has been getting criticism from
opponents of Obama's Affordable Care Act, the president's
signature healthcare reform that has been assailed during the
campaign by Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney.
"The only thing this has to do with the Affordable Care Act
is we are challenging expenses here in Montana because they
didn't challenge expenses in Washington, D.C.," Schweitzer said
of his program, which is patterned after on-site clinics used by
some private sector companies for their employees.
State Republican leaders, however, have expressed mixed
feelings about the effort. Republican gubernatorial candidate
Rick Hill said he does not believe it will save the state money,
and he is opposed to asking state employees to leave their
doctor for a government-run clinic.
Republican State Senator Dave Lewis said his problem was not
with the clinic itself.
"The issue is whether or not a governor unilaterally has the
authority to make that kind of policy change," Lewis said.
He is working on a bill for the next legislative session
that would prevent the governor's office from having that
ability in the future.