WASHINGTON, July 9 The earthquake-damaged
Washington Monument could remain closed into 2014 for a repair
job priced at $15 million, the National Park Service said on
Monday.
The repairs will require the outside of the 555-foot-high
(169.2-metre-high) structure, one of Washington's best-known
landmarks, to be shrouded with scaffolding. Part of the interior
also will need scaffolding, said Carol Johnson, a spokeswoman
for the National Park Service.
Bids are to be received by July 31. Work is scheduled to
start in September and take 12 to 18 months, she said.
"The best scenario is we open in fall 2013, the worst is
2014," Johnson said.
The marble and granite monument to George Washington, the
first U.S. president, was widely damaged by a 5.8 magnitude
earthquake on Aug. 23, 2011.
The structure sustained cracks and loosened pieces of stone
and lost mortar when it was shaken. The worst damage was at the
top, at the four-sided pyramidion.
The monument, which was completed in 1884, gets about
600,000 visitors a year. It has been closed since the quake
struck.
Johnson said the estimated $15 million project could require
the temporary removal of part or all of the granite plaza
surrounding the monument.
On the outside of the pyramidion and Monument shaft, the
project will remove loose stone, secure loose pieces of stone
with drilled anchors, patch damaged areas and reinstall
lightning protection, the Park Service said in a statement.
On the inside, the work will finish repair of cracked stone
panels and other pieces and repoint mortar joints.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)