NEW YORK Nov 7 Moody's Investors Service said
on Wednesday it will hold off on its judgment of whether to cut
its sovereign credit rating for the United States until after
the 2013 budget process is completed.
The re-election of U.S. President Barack Obama removed the
uncertainty over who would lead the country, but the maintenance
of the status quo in a still-divided Congress means the
likelihood of a continued tough fight to hammer out a budget.
Moody's currently has the United States at its highest
rating of Aaa, but with a negative outlook.
If policymakers are able to reach consensus and produce a
budget that results in a stabilization of the fiscal outlook and
"then a downward trend in the ratio of federal debt to GDP
(gross domestic product) over the medium term," Moody's repeated
it would likely affirm the Aaa rating and return the rating
outlook to stable.
"In contrast, if negotiations fail to produce policies that
lead to debt stabilization and ultimately reduction, then we
expect to lower the rating, probably to Aa1," Moody's said,
outlining a one notch downgrade.
Fitch Ratings holds a similar view with its AAA rating and
negative outlook, reiterating earlier on Wednesday that a
credible deficit reduction plan must have both tax increases and
spending cuts.
In August 2011 rival Standard & Poor's, in an historic move,
cut its rating on the United States by one notch to AA-plus from
AAA over the political gridlock in Washington that produced an
environment so divisive as to prevent deficit-reduction
measures.
S&P maintains a negative outlook, but is mindful of giving
the new political cycle time to work out a plan in 2013 before
making another ratings decision.
OVERCOMING GRIDLOCK?
The election did not broadly change the political map, but
Obama is expected to make a push for a bipartisan solution to
the impending fiscal crisis.
Washington's status quo of divided government includes a
narrower margin of victory for Obama over Republican challenger
Mitt Romney. However, Democrats increased their majority in the
Senate, as well as eroded, slightly, the Republican party's
majority in the House of Representatives.
Political leaders face a daunting task because the United
States is currently producing $1 trillion in annual deficits and
has a national debt of more than $16 trillion, roughly
equivalent to its gross domestic product.
The immediate challenge of President Obama's second term
will be coming to terms with the so-called "fiscal cliff" of
automatic tax increases and spending cuts amounting to $600
billion off the government's bottom line that could undermine
the slow U.S. economic recovery.
If an agreement in Congress cannot be reached before
year-end, the automatic spending cuts would go into effect, but
not necessarily lead to a downgrade, said Moody's, highlighting
that the immediate fiscal shock would improve government
finances in the short-term, but are likely to result in
recession and higher unemployment.
Still, the ratings agency maintains that even if the
government cannot agree and the economy goes over the cliff "we
would maintain our Aaa rating with a negative outlook and await
evidence that the economy could rebound from the shock before
considering a return to a stable outlook."
Moody's also repeated its warning that delays in coming to
grips with the budget and new temporary measures that push the
decision further out into 2013 without a credible timetable for
implementing reforms could result in an outright downgrade.
Earlier, Fitch Ratings, which also maintains a AAA credit
rating on the United States with a negative outlook, said
failure to avoid going over the fiscal cliff and raising the
debt ceiling "would likely result in a rating downgrade in
2013."
Fitch said temporary fixes that avoid the brunt of the tax
and spending measures means there still could be a downgrade
because it wants to see a credible medium-term deficit reduction
plan.
London-based David Riley, Fitch's lead sovereign analyst for
the United States, told Reuters on Wednesday that, if the U.S.
government could produce a credible plan it is optimistic on the
economy.
"When you're looking at the U.S. from this side of the
Atlantic, you say the outlook looks quite good compared to the
UK and the rest of Europe. If you can resolve this gridlock in
Congress and provide some clarity, there's probably upside to
the U.S. economy," Riley said.