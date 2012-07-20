July 20 Moody's Investors Service on Friday said
it had withdrawn its A1 rating on New York's Village of Babylon
because it did not provide the financial information needed to
assess the credit quality of its debt.
The mayor and the treasurer of Babylon, a village of 12,000
people located on Long Island's south shore, were not
immediately available.
Moody's had put Babylon on the watchlist on March 20, after
affirming its credit at A1.
"After receiving some financial information, a review on
June 12, 2012 by Moody's deemed the financial information
provided still insufficient," the credit agency said in a
statement.
It added: "The withdrawal of the rating reflects the lack of
information regarding the district's future performance."