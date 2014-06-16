NEW YORK, June 16 The body of a recently
deceased New York woman was mistakenly released from a city
morgue and donated for medical student research, city officials
and a family attorney said on Monday.
Children of the late Aura Ballesteros, 85, made arrangements
with the New York City's Office of Chief Medical Examiner in
mid-May to hold their mother's body at a city morgue while they
planned a funeral, attorney Sanford Rubenstein said.
Shortly after Ballesteros' body arrived at the Jacobi
Medical Center morgue in the Bronx, it was erroneously donated
to the nearby Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Rubenstein
said.
"Obviously it was negligence ... carelessness,
recklessness," Rubenstein said.
Ballesteros died of natural causes at a local nursing home
and her body was eventually returned to her family, but it had
already been embalmed, Rubenstein and officials said.
That caused her children additional "emotional distress" in
the aftermath of her death and they planned to sue the city,
Rubenstein said.
Chief Medical Examiner's Office spokeswoman Julie Bolcer
confirmed that Ballesteros' body was inadvertently donated for
scientific research but said it was only embalmed and not
dissected.
A Bronx morgue worker had failed to observe a "hold" notice
on the body and the department was addressing the incident, she
said.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Eric Beech)