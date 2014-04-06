(Adds group's count on number of participants)
By Jennifer Dobner
SALT LAKE CITY, April 5 Hundreds of Mormon women
who want ecclesiastical equality were denied admittance to a
male-only session of their faith's spring conference on
Saturday, in their bid to promote the ordination of women into
the lay priesthood.
Adorned in purple, members of Ordain Women marched through a
hailstorm from a park to the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Temple
Square, the heart of a four-block campus that is the global home
of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were
seeking unfilled seats at the evening priesthood meeting at
the faith's semi-annual conference.
This follows the group's attempt last fall to gain
admittance to the meeting. The actions have led to tensions
between church officials and the women, who say they are
steadfast in their faith but want to play a more significant
role in the life of a religion that claims over 15 million
adherents worldwide.
One by one, the women and some male supporters were politely
turned away by a church spokeswoman. High school student Emma
Tueller, 16, fought back tears after the rejection, which came
with a hug from the church representative, who encouraged her to
watch the proceedings of the meeting online.
Tueller, a Provo, Utah, resident, joined Ordain Women in the
previous action last fall.
"This time it was more painful," she said. "I love this
church and I think my personal gifts and my personal talents
could be much better utilized if I had the priesthood."
In advance of Saturday's event, church officials had asked
Ordain Women to refrain from bringing their cause to Temple
Square, saying it would detract from the "spirit of harmony" at
the two-day conference, which includes four events open to both
genders and the male-only priesthood meeting.
In a statement late on Saturday, church officials expressed
displeasure with what they called the women's "refusal to accept
ushers' directions and refusing to leave when asked."
Ordain Women has objected to being characterized by the
church as protesters.
"We're not activists. We're not protesters," said Kate
Kelly, a Washington, D.C.-based human rights attorney and
lifetime Mormon who last year co-founded the group with about 20
other women.
"We're people on the inside. We are investing in an
institution ... not critiquing it to tear it down," she said.
Men ordained to the priesthood in the Mormon church can
perform religious rituals, including baptisms, confirmations or
blessings and can be called to lead congregations.
Boys enter into the priesthood as deacons at age 12 and grow
in authority and responsibility as they get older or are called
to service by more senior church leaders.
FORMER EXCOMMUNICATIONS
Initially, about 200 people appeared to be taking part in
the action, but a spokeswoman for the group put the number of
participants at 510.
Women are powerless in matters of church governance and can
make no autonomous decisions, even at the highest levels, Kelly
said.
Church officials declined an interview request in advance of
Saturday's event.
"Ordination of women to the priesthood is a matter of
doctrine that is contrary to the Lord's revealed organization
for His Church," said last month's church letter to the group.
Outside the gates to Temple Square, church member Nate Brown
said he doesn't object to the idea of women in the priesthood,
but doesn't like the tactics of Ordain Women.
"I perceive (their asking) not as a civil action, but more
of a challenge of church leaders," said Brown, 59, who came from
Salem, Oregon, for the conference.
Brown is not alone. A 2011 Pew Research study found Mormons
overwhelmingly disapprove of women joining the lay priesthood.
But Brown said he would welcome the ordination of women if a
church president, whom Mormons consider a prophet who
communicates with God, changed church policies.
"I believe in following the prophet," Brown said.
Since Ordain Women first pushed their cause last fall,
church leaders have taken some actions to show their regard for
women. For the first time, a woman was asked to pray at the
conference and the men's priesthood meeting was broadcast live
on cable television and the Internet.
That's a far cry from the 1990s when the faith's leaders
excommunicated some women who advocated for gender equity, said
Nadine Hansen, a lifetime church member and an attorney who
published her first article about women's ordination nearly 30
years ago.
"I appreciate the changes they are making," said Hansen.
"They are listening."
