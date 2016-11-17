(Adds details on latest mortgage rates) NEW YORK, Nov 17 U.S. mortgage rates jumped to their highest in about 10 months, in line with a surge in U.S. Treasury yields driven by the global bond market rout following Donald Trump's surprise U.S. presidential win, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 3.94 percent in the week ended Nov. 17, the highest since 3.97 percent in the week of Jan. 7, it said. The 30-year mortgage rates averaged 3.57 percent last week and 3.97 percent a year earlier. Average 15-year fixed and five-year adjustable mortgages rose above 3 percent in the latest week to their highest level since January, according to Freddie Mac. Earlier this week, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit a 10-month peak as Trump's stunning victory stoked bets on rising inflation based on tax cuts and federal spending he promised during his campaign. Freddie Mac chief economist Sean Becketti said the jump in mortgage rates could result in a pick up in home sales and refinancing before an ensuing slowdown. "If rates stick at these levels, expect a final burst of home sales and refinances as 'fence sitters' try to beat further increases, then a marked slowdown in housing activity," Becketti said. On Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association said its measure on mortgage application activity fell to a 10-month low as mortgage rates surged since the Trump victory. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were up 3 basis points at 2.256 percent in early trading on Thursday. Yields touched 2.302 percent on Monday, the highest since Dec. 31, according to Reuters data. Below is a summary of Freddie Mac's average mortgage rates in the week ended Nov. 17: Loan type Latest week (pct) Week ago (pct) Year ago (pct) 30-year fixed 3.94 3.57 3.97 15-year fixed 3.14 2.88 3.18 5-year ARM 3.07 2.88 2.98 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)