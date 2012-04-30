(Adds comment from Central Asia Institute)
By Lori Grannis
MISSOULA, Mont., April 30 A federal judge
dismissed a class-action fraud lawsuit on Monday against Greg
Mortenson, co-author of bestselling book "Three Cups of Tea,"
that accused him of fabricating much of his story about
promoting education for girls in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
The lawsuit, which also targeted Mortenson's co-author,
publisher and his non-profit Central Asia Institute, alleged
fraud, deceit and unjust enrichment over what the plaintiffs
said was fabricated material intended to "induce unsuspecting
individuals to purchase his books and to donate" to his
institute.
But U.S. District Judge Sam Haddon dismissed the case for
what he said was the "imprecise, in part flimsy, and speculative
nature of the claims and theories advanced" by the plaintiffs.
The lawsuit was filed in May 2011 following a critical
report by CBS television's "60 Minutes" program that challenged
the credibility of biographical details in Mortenson's memoir.
In particular, the "60 Minutes" report disputed his account
of being kidnapped in Pakistan's Waziristan region in 1996, and
said his institute, founded to build schools for girls in
Afghanistan and Pakistan, was largely being used to promote the
book.
The book chronicles Mortenson's unsuccessful attempt to
climb the mountain K2 in South Asia and his encounter with
impoverished Pakistani villagers who he said inspired him to
build schools and other projects in the region.
It stayed on the New York Times nonfiction bestseller list
for four years.
The Central Asia Institute said in a statement emailed to
Reuters that it was "invigorated" by the decision.
"Greg is on his way overseas. Our dual mission continues
unabated," said Anne Bayensdorfer, executive director of the
institute, adding: "Greg stands by the stories in his books."
After a year-long investigation by the Montana attorney
general also spurred by the "60 Minutes" report, Mortenson
acknowledged that less than half of his institute's proceeds
have gone into building schools but said "much of the remainder
was spent on CAI's other charitable programs."
Earlier this month, Mortenson agreed in a settlement with
the state attorney general to pay $1 million to compensate his
Montana-based charity for using his non-profit to promote and
buy copies of his books, but he will be allowed to continue
providing education to impoverished communities in Pakistan and
Afghanistan.
Mortenson's charity received $100,000 from President Barack
Obama's $1.4 million 2009 Nobel Peace Prize award. The author
and philanthropist received other support from high-profile
backers and took numerous awards before the April 2011 "60
Minutes" report.
