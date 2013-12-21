WASHINGTON Dec 21 U.S. Congressman Mel Watt,
the incoming director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency,
said he plans to delay the increase in fees on government-backed
loans that the agency announced this month.
The North Carolina Democrat was nominated by President
Barack Obama in May and confirmed on Dec. 10 by the Senate to
head the agency that oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
Watt said in an email late on Friday he expected to be sworn
into office on Jan. 6. He replaces Edward DeMarco, a career
civil servant who has led the FHFA in an acting capacity since
2009.
"Upon being sworn in ... I intend to announce that the FHFA
will delay implementation" of the mortgage-fee increases "until
such time as I have had the opportunity to evaluate fully the
rationale for the plan and the plan's impact," Watt said.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the two taxpayer-owned mortgage
finance companies, are set to increase their guarantee fees in
2014. Such fees are typically passed along to borrowers,
resulting in higher mortgage rates.
The FHFA signaled it would raise the fees in the days
leading up to Watt's Senate confirmation vote. The move to
reduce Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's footprint in the mortgage
market by raising prices was part of DeMarco's plans to
gradually shrink the companies' operations.
A spokesman for the FHFA was unavailable for comment outside
of normal business hours.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac buy mortgages from lenders, which
they either keep on their books or bundle into securities that
they offer to investors with a guarantee. They do not make
loans, but provide liquidity to the mortgage market by taking
mortgages off the books of lenders, freeing them to make more
loans.
The companies currently back more than half of all U.S. home
mortgages and are sweeping their profits from the housing
recovery to the U.S. Treasury. Taxpayers have propped up Fannie
and Freddie to the tune of $187.5 billion in bailout funds since
they were seized by the government in 2008, but they have paid
$185.2 billion to the Treasury in dividends for that support.