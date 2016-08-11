NEW YORK Aug 11 The number of U.S. residential
mortgage loans with payments past due slipped to a 10-year low
in the second quarter as an improving labor market helped a
housing sector that went bust nearly a decade ago, an industry
survey released on Thursday showed.
The delinquency rate on one-to-four unit homes fell 11 basis
points to a seasonally adjusted rate of 4.66 percent of all
loans outstanding at the end of the second quarter. That was the
lowest level since the second quarter of 2006, according to the
Mortgage Bankers Association's latest National Delinquency
Survey.
The second-quarter delinquency rate was 64 basis points
lower than one year ago.
"Mortgage performance improved again in the second quarter
primarily because of the combination of lower unemployment,
strong job growth and a continued nationwide housing market
recovery," Marina Walsh, the group's vice president of industry
analysis, said in a statement.
The percentage of loans on which foreclosure actions were
started during the quarter was 0.32 percent, down 3 basis points
from the previous quarter, and down 8 basis points from one year
ago. The foreclosure starts rate was at its lowest level since
the second quarter of 2000, MBA said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)