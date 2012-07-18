WASHINGTON, July 18 The U.S. Federal Housing
Administration said on Wednesday that it would start taking bids
from investors for a program intended to sell off thousands of
delinquent home loans, as it is almost doubling an offering
first announced last month.
The FHA, which protects lenders against borrower defaults,
said it would take applications for 9,000 mortgages that are
scheduled for bulk sale as early as September, up from the
original goal of selling 5,000.
A majority of the loans are located in four metropolitan
areas hit particularly hard by the housing boom and bust:
Chicago; Phoenix; Tampa, Florida; and Newark, New Jersey.
More than 710,000 FHA-backed mortgages are in default, or
about 9 percent of the loans the agency insures. In all, it
backs an estimated $1.1 trillion in mortgages.
In June, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban
Development, which oversees the agency, announced plans to offer
up thousands of severely delinquent FHA loans to protect its
dwindling capital and improve the chances that more troubled
borrowers avoid foreclosure.
"FHA not only avoids the costs associated with a long
foreclosure process, but also the high costs of maintaining and
selling vacant properties in already distressed markets," Acting
FHA Commissioner Carol Galante said in a statement.
The sales build on a smaller-scale pilot program launched in
2010 that sold more than 2,100 FHA mortgages at discounts to
private loan servicers.
Under the FHA initiative, borrowers must be at least six
months behind on their payments for the loans to be eligible for
the investor pools.
Investors will be prevented from foreclosing on the
mortgages for six months after buying them, and they will need
to modify at least half of the loans to make it easier for
borrowers to stay current on payments.
The FHA has played a critical role in the U.S. housing
finance system since private lenders retreated at the height of
the financial crisis in 2008.
Saddled with losses from risky loans, the agency saw its
cash reserves reach a record low of $2.6 billion last year,
raising concerns among some lawmakers about its solvency and the
potential need for a taxpayer-funded bailout.