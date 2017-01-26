NEW YORK Jan 26 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year
fixed-rate mortgages rose for the first time in four weeks in
step with bond yields on expectations of faster growth and
inflation underpinned by actions taken by U.S. President Donald
Trump, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac
on Thursday.
The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely
held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.19 percent in the week
ended Jan. 26, up from 4.09 percent last week which was the
lowest since early December, it said. Four weeks earlier, it
averaged 4.32 percent, which was the highest since 4.33 percent
in the week of April 24, 2014.
