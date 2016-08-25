(Adds background, quote, table) NEW YORK, Aug 25 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year mortgages were unchanged in the latest week as benchmark Treasury yields held in a tight trading range ahead of a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Friday, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday. The average 30-year mortgage rate was 3.43 percent in the week ended Aug. 25 for a second week, Freddie Mac said in its latest mortgage rate survey. Yellen's speech on monetary policy is scheduled at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) on Friday, at a meeting of central bankers from around the world in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Investors and traders will be looking to see whether Yellen offers clues on the timing of a U.S. rate increase following the Fed's first in nearly a decade last December. The Fed has held off on a follow-up hike due to global risks and low domestic inflation even as the labor market has improved. "Markets are erring on the side of caution ahead of the second estimate for second-quarter GDP and Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech on Friday," Sean Becketti, Freddie Mac's chief economist, said in a statement. The government will release its preliminary reading on gross domestic product at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters forecast second-quarter GDP would be revised down to 1.1 percent from the government's advance reading of 1.2 percent. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were at 1.568 percent early on Thursday, up 1 basis point on the day and up from 1.536 percent a week ago, Reuters data showed. Below is a summary of Freddie Mac's average mortgage rates in the week ended Aug. 25: Loan type Latest week Week ago (pct) Year ago (pct) (pct) 30-year fixed 3.43 3.43 3.84 15-year fixed 2.74 2.74 3.06 5-year ARM 2.75 2.74 2.90 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Dan Grebler)