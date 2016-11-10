(Adds background, quote)
NEW YORK, Nov 10 The average interest rate on
U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose to its highest level in
five months with rising Treasury yields, mortgage finance agency
Freddie Mac said on Thursday.
The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely
held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 3.57 percent in the week
ended Nov. 10. It was the highest since 3.60 percent in the week
of June 9.
Thirty-year mortgage rates averaged 3.54 percent last week
and 3.98 percent a year earlier, it said.
Treasury yields have been rising in recent weeks on
speculation about reduced stimulus from global central banks.
They have surged since Wednesday with benchmark yields hitting
their highest levels since January on bets over rising U.S.
inflation following Donald Trump's surprise U.S. presidential
victory.
"At this point, it is too soon to tell whether Treasuries
will hold this new level or if the mortgage rate will increase
as much over the coming week," said Sean Becketti, Freddie Mac's
chief economist in a statement.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were up 3.5 basis points
at 2.097 percent in early trading on Thursday. It touched 2.125
percent earlier Thursday, its highest since Jan. 13, according
to Reuters data.
Below is a summary of Freddie Mac's average mortgage rates
in the week ended Nov. 10:
Loan type Latest week Week ago (pct) Year ago (pct)
(pct)
30-year fixed 3.57 3.54 3.98
15-year fixed 2.88 2.84 3.20
5-year ARM 2.88 2.87 3.03
