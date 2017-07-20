UPDATE 1-U.S. 30-year mortgage rates fall back below 4 percent - Freddie Mac

(Adds background, table, graphic) NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year mortgages dropped back below 4 percent this week in line with a drop in Treasury yields, retreating from their highest levels in two months, Freddie Mac said on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 3.96 percent in the week ended July 20. Last week, the average 30-year rate was 4.03 percent, which was the highest since 4.05 percent in the May 11 week, the mortgage finance agency said. Treasury yields have scaled back since last Friday following a weak-than-forecast reading on the U.S. consumer price index for June. "Continued economic uncertainty and weak inflation data pushed rates lower this week," Freddie Mac's chief economist Sean Becketti said in a statement. On Thursday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell to a three-week low at 2.243 percent after the European Central Bank stuck to its ultra loose monetary policy on concerns about low inflation in Europe. Below are the latest average mortgage rates in the week of July 20 tracked by Freddie Mac: Loan type Latest Previous Year-ago week (pct) week (pct) (pct) 30-year fixed 3.96 4.03 3.45 15-year fixed 3.23 3.29 2.75 5-year adjustable 3.21 3.28 2.78 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)