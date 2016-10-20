NEW YORK, Oct 20 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year mortgages rose to their highest levels in four months in line with rising Treasury yields on a bond market sell-off spurred by speculation about reduced stimulus from global central banks, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday. The average 30-year mortgage rate was 3.52 percent in the week ended Oct. 20, Freddie Mac said in its latest mortgage rate survey. This was the highest level since the 3.56 percent recorded in the week of June 23. "This is the first week in over four months that rates have risen above 3.50 percent. This month, mortgage rates seem to be catching up to Treasury yields and returning to pre-Brexit levels," Sean Becketti, Freddie Mac's chief economist, said in a statement. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were at 1.736 percent early on Thursday, down more than 1 basis point on the day. On Monday, it reached 1.814 percent, which was its highest since June 2, Reuters data showed. Below is a summary of Freddie Mac's average mortgage rates in the week ended Oct. 2: Loan type Latest week Week ago (pct) Year ago (pct) (pct) 30-year fixed 3.52 3.47 3.79 15-year fixed 2.79 2.76 2.98 5-year ARM 2.85 2.82 2.89 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Dan Grebler)