BRIEF-Wandera announces $27.5 mln in funding led by Sapphire Ventures
* Wandera announces $27.5 million in funding led by Sapphire Ventures to extend leadership in mobile security and policy Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK Dec 8 The average interest rate on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose to its highest levels in more than two years even as benchmark Treasury yields retreated from near 1-1/2 year peaks, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday.
The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.13 percent in the week ended Dec. 8, which was the highest since 4.19 percent in the week of Oct. 2, 2014. Last week, the 30-year mortgage rates averaged 4.08 percent, it said. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
DUBAI, May 18 Noon, the internet venture of Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, has been dealt a blow ahead of its launch with the departure of its CEO and a number of staff, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.