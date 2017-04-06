NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hit a one-month low in line with Treasury yields, which fell on concerns about the Trump administration's ability to implement tax cuts and on safehaven bids due to weakening stock prices, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.

The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.10 percent in the week ended April 6, matching the level set in the March 2 week. This compared with the prior week's 4.14 percent, it said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)