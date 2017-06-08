NEW YORK, June 8 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year
mortgages fell a fourth straight week to their lowest levels
since November in line with lower U.S. Treasury yields as a
result of mixed economic data and political concerns, Freddie
Mac said on Thursday.
The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely
held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 3.89 percent in the week
ended June 8, which was the lowest since 3.57 percent in the
Nov. 10, 2016 week. Last week, the average 30-year rate was 3.94
percent, the mortgage finance agency said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)