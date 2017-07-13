FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rise above 4 percent - Freddie Mac
July 13, 2017 / 2:19 PM / a day ago

U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rise above 4 percent - Freddie Mac

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year mortgages broke above 4 percent this week, rising to their highest in two months in step with the recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.03 percent in the week ended July 13, the highest since 4.05 percent in the May 11 week. Last week, the average 30-year rate was 3.96 percent, the mortgage finance agency said. (Reporting by Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

