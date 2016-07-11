NEW YORK, July 11 Availability of U.S. home
loans fell in June as some investors stopped making certain type
of adjustable-rate mortgages, the Mortgage Bankers Association
said on Monday.
The Washington-based group's mortgage credit available index
fell 1.3 percent to 119.8 last month.
A rise in the index suggests lending standards are
tightening, while a decline signals lending standards are
loosening.
"Credit availability decreased over the month driven
primarily by a decrease in availability of conventional
conforming loan offerings," said Lynn Fisher, MBA's vice
president of research and economics in a statement.
A number of investors in particular discontinued their
conventional high balance seven-year adjustable rate mortgage
(ARM) programs but left their five-year and 10-year ARM programs
unchanged, Fisher said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)