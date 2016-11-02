(Adds background, details on latest data)
NEW YORK Nov 2 A measure of U.S. mortgage
application activity decreased for a second week to a five-month
low as 30-year mortgage rates rose to their highest since June,
data from the Mortgage Bankers Association released on Wednesday
showed.
The Washington-based industry group's mortgage market index
fell 1.2 percent to 486.2 in the week ended Oct. 28, which was
the lowest level since the week of May 27.
Interest rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages, which are
the most widely held type of U.S. home loans, averaged 3.75
percent in the latest week, matching the level last seen in
June, MBA said.
Mortgage rates increased with higher U.S. Treasury yields
with 10-year yields hitting their highest levels in about five
month last week.
U.S. bond yields climbed on speculation about whether
overseas central banks may refrain from injecting more monetary
stimulus to help their economies.
The group's seasonally adjusted index on weekly applications
to buy a home edged down 0.4 percent to 207.0 last week, which
was the lowest since January.
The purchase activity gauge is seen as a proxy on home
sales.
MBA's weekly barometer on refinancing requests declined by
1.6 percent to 2,088.0, which was the weakest since June.
The share of refinancing activity rose to 62.7 percent of
total applications, unchanged from the previous week.
