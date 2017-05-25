BRIEF-Seritage says Sears Holdings to continue to pay co rent until it vacates stores
* Seritage Growth Properties - pursuant to terms of master lease units co, units of Sears Holdings Corp, Sears Holdings exercised right to terminate master lease
NEW YORK May 25 The average rate on U.S. 30-year mortgages fell to its lowest level since November with a decline in U.S. bond yields on concerns about a delay in federal fiscal stimulus and safe-haven bids for Treasuries, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.
The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 3.95 percent in the week ended May 25, which was the lowest since 3.94 percent in the Nov. 17, 2016 week. Last week, the average 30-year rate was 4.02 percent, the mortgage finance agency said.
June 23 India's NSE index ended lower for a fourth straight session on Friday, its longest losing streak since mid-April, as investors booked profits in financials such as State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd .