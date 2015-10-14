NEW YORK Oct 14 U.S. mortgage application
activity plunged last week from an eight-month high as a rule
change on loan disclosure slowed the processing of loan
requests, a mortgage industry group said on Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its index on mortgage
application volume in the week ended Oct. 9 fell to 387.0, down
27.6 percent from the prior week.
The decline was the steepest percentage drop since the week
of Jan. 25, 2009 when it tumbled 38.75 percent.
The sharp pullback reversed prior week's 25.5 percent surge
in advance of a rule change from the federal Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau, which entails replacement of two mortgage
disclosure documents with two new forms.
The rule is known as the TILA-RESPA Integrated Disclosures
rule also known as TRID.
"Application volume plummeted last week in the wake of the
implementation of the new TILA-RESPA integrated disclosures,
which caused lenders to significantly revamp their business
processes, and as a result dramatically slowed the pace of
activity," MBA's chief economist Mike Fratantoni said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)