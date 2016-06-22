WASHINGTON, June 22 Some mortgage servicers are
failing to follow federal rules intended to help struggling
borrowers avoid foreclosure, often because they use faulty
technology, the U.S. agency charged with protecting consumers'
finances said on Wednesday.
In a report, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found
some servicers, the conduits for mortgage payments, are falling
short of the rules put in place after the housing market
imploded that allow borrowers to modify their loans and find
alternatives to foreclosure. Generally, some servicers are
giving homeowners wrong or outdated information, or no
information at all, according to the report, which did not name
servicers or provide statistics on the prevalence of
rulebreaking.
"Mortgage servicers can't hide behind their bad computer
systems or outdated technology. There are no excuses for not
following federal rules," said CFPB Director Richard Cordray in
a statement.
Some failures that CFPB examiners identified have already
been remedied, the report said.
Homebuyers do not choose servicers, which can be banks such
as Wells Fargo or firms such as Nationstar Mortgage, and their
loans can be transferred among servicers. The real estate
finance trade group, Mortgage Bankers Association, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.
As defaults spiked during the 2007-09 financial crisis,
servicers came under intense scrutiny for missing paperwork,
incomplete documentation, and "robosigning," where employees
signed off on foreclosures without review.
According to Wednesday's report, examiners for the CFPB,
found misrepresentations of terms, fees and deadlines for loans
and modifications in recent communications from servicers. The
CFBP said loss mitigation and transfers were the primary problem
areas, and that servicers "continue to use failed technology
that has already harmed consumers."
Some servicers offered borrowers loan modifications with
response deadlines that had already passed and others "made it
impossible for a borrower to understand the true nature of how
and when ... charges would be assessed." At least one servicer
failed to send out any acknowledgments of receiving borrowers'
applications for loss mitigation because of technology
malfunctions.
Some notices that modifications had been denied said
borrowers did not provide requested information, even though the
applications were complete, and other notices gave no reason at
all. Also, some borrowers were not told that they could appeal
denials, the CFPB found.
The CFPB said it will seek "specific and credible plans"
from servicers describing how they will improve their technology
and fix problems examiners identified.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bernard Orr)