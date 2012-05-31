BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's COO decides to leave company
WASHINGTON May 31 SunTrust Bank Inc's mortgage-lending unit will pay $21 million to compensate African-American and Latino borrowers who were charged more for home loans based on race, the U.S. government said on Thursday.
The U.S. Justice Department alleged that SunTrust charged higher fees to more than 20,000 minority borrowers. The government reviewed prime loans during a four-year period and found between 2005 and 2009, SunTrust violated anti-discrimination laws while financing homeowners.
NEW YORK, June 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Operating Officer Matt Zames will leave the bank in the coming weeks, and his duties are being transferred to a number of other senior executives, Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.