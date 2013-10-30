By Steve Gorman
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 30 A tropical mosquito known to
carry dengue and yellow fever has been detected in California,
raising concerns among public health officials and prompting
intense efforts to prevent the spread of the potentially deadly
diseases.
The mosquito, known by the scientific name Aedes aegypti
requires little standing water to reproduce.
"This mosquito bites during the day. It's an aggressive
mosquito and that in itself - the nuisance aspect - is going to
be huge for people in our areas," said Steve Mulligan, director
of the Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District that encompasses
parts of Fresno County.
"It could bring about an impact in our lifestyle. We like to
be outdoors in summertime and enjoy our backyards," he said.
None of the specimens trapped and tested since the mosquito
first appeared in California's Central Valley in June have been
found to carry disease, and no illnesses associated with the
insect have been reported.
But the tiny insect's feeding and breeding habits make it a
voracious pest, which if allowed to propagate could pose a risk
to the nation's most populous state as an avenue of infection
for dengue and yellow fever, public health authorities said.
Native to tropical and subtropical regions, the species has
already turned up in Hawaii, Arizona, Texas and parts of the
U.S. Southeast, Florida in particular.
"We're hoping to eradicate this species, but that will be
challenging, and we're certainly interested in whether it can
survive the winter months in California," said Vicki Kramer,
chief of vector-borne diseases for the state Department of
Public Health.
Vector-control authorities in Fresno, Madera and San Mateo
counties, where the mosquito has been identified, are warning
residents to empty bird baths, dog dishes, flower pots and other
sources of standing water from around their homes.
Homeowners are also advised to keep screens over open
windows and doors, to apply repellent when outside and to use
mosquito netting over infant cribs, carriers and strollers.
Mosquito abatement districts are using special pesticides in
places where aegypti is found, but they need help from the
public to pinpoint infestations. They say the biggest telltale
sign is being bitten in the daytime.
AGGRESSIVE DAYTIME FEEDER
Most mosquito species that bite people and are common to
residential areas of California tend to feed at night. Others
that bite during daylight hours are typically found in rural or
undeveloped areas only, officials say.
For now, the risk of contracting dengue or yellow fever in
California is low, because a mosquito would have to bite an
already infected person then bite another person, experts say.
While there have been locally transmitted human cases of
dengue reported in Florida this year, and occasional cases in
Hawaii and Texas, all 183 cases documented in California since
2010 have been in people infected while traveling in Latin
America, Asia or Africa, Kramer said.
Yellow fever in California is even more rare. The last known
case was in 1999, she said.
Aedes aegypti is a primary vector for both diseases, and the
chances of local transmission rise as the incidence of
"imported" human cases grows and the Aedes aegypti mosquito
population expands.
Dengue causes high fever, debilitating joint and muscle
pain, headaches, vomiting and a skin rash. Yellow fever often
begins with flu-like symptoms and can progress to a more severe
phase that can lead to jaundice and internal bleeding.
Both can be fatal. Worldwide, some 500,000 people with
severe dengue require hospitalization each year, and 2.5 percent
of those stricken die, according to the World Health
Organization. It estimates the annual number of yellow fever
cases worldwide at 200,000, resulting in 30,000 deaths a year.
