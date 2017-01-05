(Adds EIA data on demand)

By Jarrett Renshaw

NEW YORK Jan 5 Motorists logged 270.6 billion miles on U.S. roads and highways in October, a 1.6 percent increase from a year earlier and the most ever for the month, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The October figures keep the U.S. on pace for record annual driving volumes amid low gas prices and a stronger job market.

Through October, motorists logged 2.69 trillion miles on U.S. roads, the most ever for the first 10 months of the year, federal data shows.

The rise in vehicle miles travelled comes as the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported last week that U.S. gasoline demand fell in October for the first time in 11 months on a year-over-year basis.

Gasoline demand, which is also on a record pace, fell by 1.6 percent, or 150,000 barrels per day, to 9.095 million bpd in October, according to the EIA's petroleum supply monthly report.

The last year-over-year drop was in November 2015, EIA data shows.

While gasoline demand was weaker, distillate demand grew by 0.2 percent, or 10,000 bpd, to 4.024 million bpd compared with last year, EIA said. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)