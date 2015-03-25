BRIEF-Journey Energy qtrly earnings per share $0.09
NEW YORK, March 25 Patent holding company Intellectual Ventures' second crack at holding Motorola Mobility liable for using its technology without permission partially succeeded on Wednesday after a U.S. jury in Delaware found Motorola infringed a patent on multimedia text messaging.
The jury, however, cleared Motorola, a unit of China's Lenovo Group, on a second patent, which it said was invalid. The last time these two companies faced off in court ended in a mistrial last year when a jury could not agree on a verdict. Damages are to be determined later. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Chris Reese)
* Digicel Limited commences tender offer and consent solicitation for any and all of its 7.000% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: