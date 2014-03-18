AUSTIN, Texas, March 17 A man who argued with
two other movie goers about the ending of a film was struck
outside the cinema by a truck driven by his adversaries and
killed, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said on Monday.
The men's discussion of the film grew more heated as the
three left the theater and went to the parking lot after the
late Sunday evening film. Two of the men then got into a pickup
truck.
"The driver of the truck put the vehicle in reverse striking
the victim and knocking him to the ground," it said. The truck
then sped away.
The victim later died at a hospital, the sheriff for the
Houston-area county said without identifying the man.
The office would not name the film but witnesses told
KHOU-TV that it was "300: Rise of an Empire," a Greek-era action
film steeped in battle scenes.
