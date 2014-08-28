(Adds missing word in last paragraph)
By Jon Herskovitz
AUSTIN, Texas Aug 28 Before "Gone with the
Wind" hit the screen, it was a questionable investment that
became a touchstone for race relations and was embroiled in
moral questions ahead of Rhett Butler saying he did not give a
damn.
The film went on to became the biggest box officer earner in
U.S. movie history, according to figures adjusted for inflation
by Box Office Mojo.
The backstory of the movie will be put on display to
commemorate its 75th anniversary when the Harry Ransom Center at
the University of Texas opens an exhibit on Sept. 9 called "The
Making of Gone with the Wind" based on the massive collection of
material it houses from the movie's producer David O. Selznick.
The 300 items picked to go on display follow the three-year
journey in making the movie, relying on Selznick's document
collection, movie stills, storyboards and thousands of letters
from those who felt they had a personal stake in the movie that
redefined U.S. cinema.
Selznick was on a cruise when his company purchased the
screen rights to Margaret Mitchell's novel and was worried if he
could turn a movie on the Civil War into a hit about 75 years
after the fighting ended. The book quickly exceeded sales
expectations and became a runaway best seller, increasing
expectations for the movie.
"As time went on, Selznick starts to get this growing sense
of responsibility," said Steve Wilson, curator of film at the
Harry Ransom Center.
Within months of purchasing movie rights, Selznick's office
was inundated with letters from people making suggestions for
casting, seeking to audition for the role of Scarlett as well as
protests from those telling him not to make the movie because of
the racist overtones in Mitchell's novel.
For the racial issue, the exhibit documents how Selznick
hears from the NAACP, prominent black newspapers and the Ku Klux
Klan.
Selznick decides he has "no desire to produce an anti-Negro
film," according to documents at the exhibit, and works to
ensure the most vitriolic racial epithets are removed from the
screenplay and that African-Americans do nothing illegal or
immoral in the movie.
Selznick, for the most part, skillfully steered his way
through the pressing racial issues of the day and Hattie
McDaniel, who played the maid Mammy in the movie, became the
first African-American to win an Academy Award.
But the movie has not aged well, many critics say, with
African-Americans portrayed as menial labor, beholden to the
slavery-era masters in roles that reinforced racial stereotypes.
The controversies came quick and fast in the making of the
movie, which came under tight scrutiny from those enforcing the
Motion Picture Production Code.
Code officials waged one of their staunchest battles over
the scene where Melanie gives birth, firing off notes to have
filmmakers portray the experience as pleasant, and calling for
the removal of any depiction of the mother being in pain in a
fly-infested room in the Georgia heat.
As with the novel and movie, the exhibit pays a great deal
of attention to Scarlett and the nationwide casting to find the
right person for the role, eventually landed by Vivien Leigh.
Selznick received thousands of letters from those aspiring
to play the role. Many were from women who wrote that they
identified with Scarlett through their experiences of being
poor, hungry and desperate, according to Wilson.
"A lot of Scarlett's concerns are concerns of the
Depression," Wilson said.
The exhibit shows the tumultuous revisions to the
screenplay, which include a handwritten page from novelist F.
Scott Fitzgerald that did not make it to the final cut.
As one of the most elaborate and expensive productions
neared its end, Selznick sent his business partner a triumphant
telegram.
"Sound the siren, Scarlett O'Hara completed her performance
at noon today," Selznick wrote, and rendered a line that could
have been used as Rhett's parting words.
"I am going on the boat... and you can all go to the devil."
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)