WASHINGTON Dec 14 Bank of America Chief
Executive Brian Moynihan on Friday said the taxpayer-supported
mortgage giants, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac,
should not be eliminated as policymakers calibrate the right
balance of government support for home buying.
Regulatory uncertainty is holding back the return of private
capital to the mortgage market, Moynihan said. But he cautioned
that Fannie and Freddie should not be eliminated without first
building a housing finance system for the future.
Moynihan, in remarks before a panel at the Brookings
Institution in Washington, said that a government withdrawal
that goes too far would put homeownership out of reach for many
borrowers. Some of the "the old assumptions" designed to support
home buying should be revisited, and there are steps that can be
taken to ease the government out of the market, he said.
"I don't think changing Fannie and Freddie in some abrupt
fashion is wise policy," he said. "We need Fannie and
Freddie. They are critical to the transition."
The Obama administration and Congress have yet to decide on
a specific option for weaning the mortgage market from its
dependence on the government. A transition to a new
housing-finance system is likely to take years, and lawmakers
have yet to endorse a long-term option.
However, both Republicans and Democrats have called for the
government to shrink and eventually wind down Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac, the companies that helped fuel the housing bubble
before being walloped by investments in subprime mortgages.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which together have drawn almost
$190 billion from the Treasury since they were seized by the
government in 2008, are at the center of the debate over how to
fix the mortgage-finance system.
"A healthy market needs private capital so the government -
and the taxpayer - doesn't take all the risk," Moynihan said.
"Access to credit is critical."
With higher hurdles to obtain homeownership in the wake of
the financial crisis, he said lenders need to ensure buyers are
credit-worthy and that owning still might be out of reach for
many Americans.
"As the housing market strengthens, now is the time to have
this dialogue in earnest so we can reset to a more secure,
sustainable system for all the players involved," he said.
Moynihan said Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are not the only
players providing mortgage money that might need to reassess
their missions to supply liquidity for the housing market, and
suggested the Federal Housing Administration should return to
its focus "of providing credit to low to moderate income
borrowers."
Combined, the FHA, Fannie and Freddie back 9 out of 10
mortgages used for home purchases.