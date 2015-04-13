LOS ANGELES, April 12 "Iron Man" star Robert
Downey Jr. gave a passionate acceptance speech about failing and
succeeding in the film industry at Sunday's MTV Movie Awards,
while early winners Shailene Woodley and Jennifer Lopez also
delivered inspiring words at the youth-targeted show.
Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Chris
Evans and Jeremy Renner, the star cast of upcoming summer
blockbuster "Avengers: Age of Ultron," handed their co-star
Downey the MTV Generation Award, playfully kneeling at his feet
as he gave his speech.
"I've grown up, struggled, failed, succeeded, partied way
too much, repented, begged for second chances and literally
clawed my way to the top," the 50-year-old actor said.
"With my fellow Avengers, I advise you to dream big, work
hard, keep your noses clean, be of service, and because you can,
define your generation."
Woodley, 23, won best female performance for her role as a
cancer-stricken teenager in last summer's teen romance "The
Fault In Our Stars," dedicating her accolade to author John
Green, who penned the novel.
"It changed my life when I read it and dramatically
influenced who I am today, and his words will transcend time,"
Woodley said as Green shed tears in the audience.
Woodley also received the night's Trailblazer Award, which
rewards individuals carving a unique and inspirational path in
movies, from her "Divergent" co-star Miles Teller, who praised
the actress for being "an incredible force of nature."
The actress urged people to surround themselves with a
community, as "we can't be ourselves without people reflecting
on who we are."
Jennifer Lopez managed to turn her win for her role in the
low-budget horror "Boy Next Door" in the best scared-as-s**t
performance category into an inspirational message, saying:
"Banking on yourself can be scary, but it can be rewarding."
Viacom Inc-owned MTV's Movie Awards ushers in the
summer blockbuster movie season, and is known for its more
unconventional award categories voted for by fans, such as Best
Kiss, which Woodley and her "Fault in Our Stars" co-star Ansel
Elgort won.
"If you've ever wondered what it's like to kiss your
brother, it's kind of great," Woodley joked about Elgort, who
also plays her brother in the "Divergent" film franchise.
Much of the irreverence on the night came from comedian host
Amy Schumer, who filled her dialogue and movie parody sketches
with sexual innuendo.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy. Editing by Andre Grenon)