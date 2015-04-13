(Recasts with movie of the year)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES, April 12 In a night of vagina
jokes, naughty humor and a crotch-grab at the irreverent MTV
Movie Awards, teen cancer romance "The Fault In Our Stars"
walked away the big winner while "Iron Man" Robert Downey Jr.
delivered wise words for the youth-orientated show.
Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Chris
Evans and Jeremy Renner, the star cast of upcoming summer
blockbuster "Avengers: Age of Ultron," handed their co-star
Downey the MTV Generation Award, playfully kneeling at his feet
as he gave his speech.
"I've grown up, struggled, failed, succeeded, partied way
too much, repented, begged for second chances and literally
clawed my way to the top," the 50-year-old actor said.
"With my fellow Avengers, I advise you to dream big, work
hard, keep your noses clean, be of service and, because you can,
define your generation," he said.
"Fault," about two teenagers stricken with cancer who fall
in love, won three awards: Movie of the Year, best female
performance for lead actress Shailene Woodley and best kiss for
Woodley and co-star Ansel Elgort.
Woodley, 23, dedicated her accolade to author John Green,
who penned the novel on which the film was based.
"It changed my life when I read it and dramatically
influenced who I am today, and his words will transcend time,"
Woodley said as Green shed tears in the audience.
Woodley also received the night's Trailblazer Award, which
rewards individuals carving a unique and inspirational path in
movies, from her "Divergent" co-star Miles Teller, who praised
the actress for being "an incredible force of nature."
Viacom Inc-owned MTV's Movie Awards ushers in the
summer blockbuster movie season, and is known for its more
unconventional award categories voted for by fans, such as best
scared-as-s**t performance, won by Jennifer Lopez for low-budget
horror movie "Boy Next Door."
The night's most irreverent moments came courtesy of
comedian host Amy Schumer, who filled her monologue and movie
parody sketches with sexual innuendo.
She also shared a passionate kiss with model Amber Rose,
while "Pitch Perfect" star Rebel Wilson made a joke about her
vagina while dressed in a bra and angel wings on stage.
"Neighbors" stars Zac Efron and Dave Franco accepted their
popcorn-shaped accolade for best comedic duo dressed in
character from the raucous comedy, with Efron grabbing Franco's
crotch on stage.
"Neighbors" and dystopian young adult thriller "The Maze
Runner" also won three awards each, but most were not televised.
(Editing by Andre Grenon and Paul Tait)