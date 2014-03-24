(Recasts with details on property damage; previous dateline
OLYMPIA)
By Jonathan Kaminsky
ARLINGTON, Wash., March 24 As many as 108 people
remained listed as missing two days after a mudslide hit dozens
of homes and killed at least eight people in Washington state,
heightening fears that the casualty toll would grow well beyond
the confirmed deaths.
Emergency management officials expressed doubt that anyone
else would be plucked alive from the muck that engulfed dozens
of homes when a rain-soaked hillside along State Route 530 near
Oso, Washington, gave way on Saturday morning.
Meanwhile, concern lingered about flooding from water
backing up behind a crude dam of mud and rubble dumped into a
river by the slide in an area about 55 miles (90 km) northeast
of Seattle.
"The situation is very grim," said Travis Hots, Snohomish
County District 21 Fire Chief. "We're still holding out hope
that we're going to be able to find people that may still be
alive. But keep in mind we haven't found anybody alive on this
pile since Saturday in the initial stages of our operation."
Several dozen homes in all were believed to have sustained
some damage from the slide, John Pennington, director of the
Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management, told
reporters at a command post in the nearby town of Arlington.
More than 100 properties in all were swept by the cascading
mud, 49 of which had a house, cabin or mobile home on them. At
least 25 of those homes were believed to have been occupied year
round, and 10 others were part-time or vacation homes,
Pennington said.
The search for victims resumed under partly cloudy skies on
Monday after treacherous quicksand-like conditions forced rescue
workers to suspend their efforts at dusk on Sunday. Some
workers, mired in mud up to their armpits, had to be dragged to
safety.
A spokesman for the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said
eight bodies had been found by Sunday evening in the square-mile
(2.6 square km) disaster zone of tangled debris, rocks, trees
and mud. Another eight people were injured in the landslide.
On Sunday night, officials put the number of missing at 18
or more, but on Monday morning Pennington said various agencies
had collected reports - some specific and others vague - of 108
people who remained unaccounted for after the disaster.
"The number is, I think no question, going to decline
dramatically. But it is a number that we want to just go ahead
and disclose and say, 'That's what we're working with,'"
Pennington said.
HOPE FOR THE MISSING
The potential number of victims in harm's way was higher on
a Saturday, with many people at home, than on a weekday when
more residents would have been at work or school, Pennington
said. He added that search teams were also trying to account for
an unspecified number of construction workers who were in the
area and motorists who were driving by at the time.
But authorities were hoping many of those reported as
missing will turn out to be survivors who were either
double-counted or slow in alerting loved ones and local
officials as to their whereabouts.
The slide in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains along
the North Fork of the Stillaguamish River piled mud, boulders
and rubble up to 15 feet (5 m) deep in some places.
It blocked the flow of the river, backing up water behind a
natural dam left in the stream's channel that caused flooding of
seven homes upstream of the slide, Pennington said.
"The bad news is that the water continues to rise and homes
are inundated up to the eaves in many cases," he said. "If there
is a silver lining in that event ... it is that it is a slow,
methodical rise. You can see the danger."
Authorities said as the volume and pressure of water behind
the dam continued to build, there was a chance that additional
downstream flooding and mud flows could be unleashed.
Water from the river was trickling through the side of the
debris plug and creating a new stream channel, prompting
authorities to post observation teams downstream to watch for
signs of danger, state emergency management officials said.
Hots said Monday's search for victims would incorporate the
use of aircraft, teams with search dogs and special electronic
equipment.
"Also, the Washington State Department of Transportation is
going to have heavy equipment out there to clear mud out of the
way so that we can continue to search those areas," he said.
Washington state Governor Jay Inslee said the regional head
of the Federal Emergency Management Agency issued a verbal
declaration that would allow for immediate federal disaster
assistance to deal with the aftermath of the slide.
(Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Cynthia
Osterman and Richard Chang)