By Jonathan Kaminsky
ARLINGTON, Wash., March 24 The death toll from a
devastating weekend mudslide in Washington state climbed to 14
people on Monday as six more bodies were found, while the number
reported missing continued to swell two days after the tragedy,
authorities said.
As many as 176 people were reported missing in the massive
landslide, and local emergency management officials expressed
doubt anyone else would be plucked alive from the muck that
engulfed dozens of homes when a rain-soaked hillside near Oso,
Washington, collapsed on Saturday morning.
Meanwhile, concern lingered about flooding from water
backing up behind a crude dam of mud and rubble dumped into the
North Fork of the Stillaguamish River by the slide in an area
along State Route 530, about 55 miles (90 km) northeast of
Seattle.
"The situation is very grim," said Travis Hots, the local
fire chief. "We're still holding out hope that we're going to be
able to find people that may still be alive. But keep in mind we
haven't found anybody alive on this pile since Saturday in the
initial stages of our operation."
President Barack Obama, who was in Europe on Monday for a
meeting with world leaders, signed an emergency declaration
ordering U.S. government assistance to supplement state and
local relief efforts in the aftermath of the mudslide and
flooding, the White House said.
Several dozen homes were believed to have sustained some
damage from the slide, John Pennington, director of the
Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management, told
reporters at a command post in the nearby town of Arlington.
More than 100 properties were hit by the cascading mud, 49
of which had a house, cabin or mobile home on them, Pennington
said. At least 25 of those homes were believed to have been
occupied year round.
"I'm pissed off I'm losing my house. I mean I hate to lose
it. I've been working on it for 15 years," said 73-year-old
Dennis Hargrave, who drove up from Kirkland, near Seattle, to
learn what he could of his vacation home.
"But that's not my concern. My concern is, are my neighbors
still alive? Is anybody surviving this?" he said.
TANGLED DEBRIS
Rescuers using dogs, earth-moving equipment and aircraft
searched under partly cloudy skies on Monday after treacherous
quicksand-like conditions forced rescue workers to suspend their
efforts at dusk on Sunday. Some workers, mired in mud up to
their armpits, had to be dragged to safety.
No one was pulled out alive on Monday from the disaster
scene, in an operation that has been stymied by treacherous
conditions, with gasoline and other contaminants strewn across
the muddy debris field, Hots said.
The compressed mud filling some homes is like concrete, and
it can take up to an hour to dig out four buckets of the stuff,
he said.
Members of a search team were forced again to briefly
retreat on Monday from the western edge of the slide area after
movement was detected along a 1,500-foot (460-meter) stretch of
earth, said Rebecca Hover, a spokeswoman for the county
executive's office.
Authorities on Monday also reported a sharp jump in the
number of people listed as unaccounted for in the chaos after
the disaster, heightening fears the casualty toll could climb
even higher. Eight people were injured in the landslide.
The number of people missing had been listed at 18 or more
on Sunday, before jumping on Monday first to as many as 108 and
then as high as 176, although Pennington said some reports were
vague and could involve overlap.
The operation is moving into a recovery phase, instead of a
search for survivors.
"Most of us ... believe that we will not find any
individuals alive," Pennington said, although he said he did
expect the number of missing to drop dramatically as those
unaccounted for are tracked down and the chaos subsides.
A 22-week-old infant injured in the slide remained in
critical condition on Monday at Harborview Medical Center in
Seattle, after being taken there by helicopter along with his
mother who also was hurt, said hospital spokesman Brian Donohue.
HOPE FOR THE MISSING
One retired lumber mill worker, Reed Miller, told Seattle
television station KOMO-TV that his riverfront house was
demolished by the slide, and that his 47-year-old son, with whom
he shared the home, was probably swept away with it.
"Well, he was at home. As far as I know he's gone," said
Miller, who was at a grocery store in town at the time. "There's
no official (word) that he's been found yet, but he could be
buried. I just don't know."
The potential number of victims in harm's way was higher on
a Saturday, with many people at home, than on a weekday when
more residents would have been at work or school, Pennington
said. He said search teams were also trying to account for an
unspecified number of construction workers who were in the area
and motorists who were driving by at the time.
But authorities were hoping many of those reported as
missing would turn out to be survivors who were either
double-counted or slow in alerting loved ones and local
officials as to their whereabouts.
The slide in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains along
the Stillaguamish River piled mud, boulders and rubble up to 15
feet (5 meters) deep in some places. It blocked the flow of the
river, backing up water behind a natural dam that caused
flooding of seven homes upstream of the slide, Pennington said.
"The bad news is that the water continues to rise and homes
are inundated up to the eaves in many cases," he said. "If there
is a silver lining in that event ... it is that it is a slow,
methodical rise. You can see the danger."
Authorities said as the volume and pressure of water behind
the dam continued to build, there was a chance that additional
downstream flooding and mud flows could be unleashed.
