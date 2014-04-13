By Eric M. Johnson
| OSO, Wash., April 13
OSO, Wash., April 13 Watching the now murky
river from his kitchen window, Bill Best speaks in low tones of
neighbors buried by a massive mudslide, where damage to salmon
and steelhead trout spawning beds only adds to the grief in a
rural Washington state community with deep ties to the land.
"The river's extremely important. We just thoroughly love
this relatively natural, unspoiled river environment. It's why
we are here," the 73-year-old avid fly fisherman said.
"Hopefully in 20 to 30 years, it will be back to what it sort of
used to be."
With the death toll from the March 22 mudslide at 36 and
rising after millions of cubic yards of earth spliced with trees
buried a neighborhood near Oso, the ecological damage to one of
the nation's most storied steelhead fly fishing waters is
already evident.
The roughly 45-mile (70-kilometer) north fork of the
Stillaguamish River has been stained a dark gray-green by silt
and nearly blocked by a mud dam, and a pumping system meant to
aid search efforts is sending water mixed with sewage and
chemicals back into the river.
Migrating salmonids, including federally protected Chinook
salmon and steelhead trout, along with their eggs in the river's
gravel beds and emerged smolt have surely been killed or will be
damaged, state Department of Ecology spill responder Dick Walker
said.
Soil samples won't be collected until search efforts end,
but the amount of toxic chemicals leaking from households and
cars crushed by the slide is relatively low compared to the
volume of water, Walker said in an interview.
Yet silt, which suffocates spawning beds and harms fish
gills as well as insect life, is likely to pile up down river in
a Puget Sound estuary used in valley agriculture, and any
increased water toxicity could possibly also harm shellfish
production, scientists and an industry group say.
"It's going to have an effect on both the adults trying to
swim upstream and small smolt salmon trying to swim downstream,"
Walker said, adding a monitoring station down river has already
found damage to migrating smolts.
Between 1,200 and 1,600 Chinook return to the river each
year, while steelhead number in the hundreds, said Bill Blake,
co-chair of the Stillaguamish Watershed Council, adding it is
too early to know the extent of damage to fish populations.
CLEAR AS CRYSTAL
On a recent afternoon in Arlington, near the disaster zone,
teenagers were hanging out on the river bank and residents
jogged and pushed strollers over a bridge where the date of the
mudslide was inked on yellow ribbons tied to a fence.
Beneath the bridge, flecks of splintered wood floated in the
north fork's darkened waters as it merged with the healthier
south fork, a bright teal.
"What struck me at once was the wonderful transparency of
the water," Western novelist Zane Gray wrote of one of the
river's tributaries where he hooked a steelhead nearly a century
ago. "Deer Creek was the most beautiful trout water I had ever
seen. Clear as crystal, cold as ice."
In 1949, the north fork, whose fish have languished from the
effects of logging, especially in the mid-20th century, became
the first fly fishing-only steelhead water in the world,
according to Greg Thomas' Flyfisher's Guide to Washington.
Officials beginning to envision flood-control and rehab
schemes have until summer before Chinook salmon begin pushing
from the salty Puget Sound into the river system to spawn, Blake
said.
This fragile lifecycle is jeopardized by the higher priority
of searching for victims among a toxic brew of raw sewage,
cleaning products, gasoline, and other contaminants among the
mud and splintered trees, Blake said.
"We are in crisis mode along with everybody else," said Eric
White, chairman of the Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians.
"Spiritually, we rely on that river."
The tribe - whose name means "the river people" - welcomes
the arrival of migrating fish in a "first salmon" ceremony and
has spent decades working to restore and protect salmon runs. It
has traditional fishing rights protected by treaty, White said.
"You don't want to be selfish or disrespectful to the lives
that are lost so you have to figure out when to talk about this
stuff. 'This river is destroyed' and 'our treaty right' - that's
second," White said.
The tribe is planning to use federal emergency funds for
river rehabilitation, White said.
Blake, who has seen three mudslides near the river - in
1967, 2006 and this latest one, which killed his friend - said
pumps or a series of small ditches installed near the site to be
eventually replaced by a new wetlands reserve could help
regulate water levels.
Meantime, a temporary berm is being constructed to reduce
flood impacts, Snohomish County officials say.
"The landscape was changed completely in four minutes,"
Blake said. "In a hard way, it reconnects people with the
potential of nature. What can be beautiful one minute is also
life threatening the next."
