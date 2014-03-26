ARLINGTON, Wash., March 26 The death toll from a
weekend landslide in Washington State looked set to rise on
Wednesday but officials say some of the scores of people listed
as missing may have been double-counted or slow to alert family
of their whereabouts.
As many as 176 people are listed as missing five days after
a rain-soaked hillside collapsed, tumbling over a river, across
a road and into a rural residential area where it buried dozens
of homes near the town of Oso.
"We can confirm that we have recovered 2 more bodies,
bringing our total to 16, and believe we have located an
additional 8," the Snohomish County Twitter feed said.
Search and rescue operations tapered off overnight but
ramped up to full strength again at first light on Wednesday,
using dogs to pinpoint possible bodies, and electrical equipment
including listening devices and cameras that can probe voids.
Forecasts in the area were for rain on Wednesday, and the
previous day crews searching in drizzling rain for survivors had
found more bodies. Officials have signaled the chances were low
of finding people alive in the blanket of cement-like mud.
"We're not backing off. We're still going at this with all
eight cylinders to get everyone out there who is unaccounted
for," local fire chief Travis Hots said.
The slide ranks as one of the worst in the United States and
has devastated residents of the roughly square-mile area where
they had their homes on the banks of a river.
In 1969, 150 people were killed in landslides and floods in
Nelson County, Virginia, according to the U.S. Geological
Survey.
