Thai man broadcasts baby daughter's murder live on Facebook
BANGKOK A Thai man filmed himself killing his 11-month-old daughter in two video clips posted on Facebook before committing suicide, police said on Tuesday.
ARLINGTON, Washington The number of people still missing following a massive mudslide in Washington state has been cut to 22 from 30, county officials said on Monday.
The official death toll rose to 24 on Monday, nine days after a rain-soaked hillside collapsed above the north fork of the Stillaguamish River, northeast of Seattle.
SEOUL North Korea conducted a big live-fire exercise on Tuesday to mark the foundation of its military as a U.S. submarine docked in South Korea in a show of force amid growing concern over the North's nuclear and missile programmes.