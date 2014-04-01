Volunteers sell baked goods to benefit victims of the Oso, Washington mudslide in Arlington, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

ARLINGTON, Washington The number of people still missing following a massive mudslide in Washington state has been cut to 22 from 30, county officials said on Monday.

The official death toll rose to 24 on Monday, nine days after a rain-soaked hillside collapsed above the north fork of the Stillaguamish River, northeast of Seattle.

(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)