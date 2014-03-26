By Jonathan Kaminsky
| DARRINGTON, Wash., March 26
nearby logging town have won their battle to join rescue workers
searching for survivors in the dangerous rubble of a deadly
mudslide in Washington State, easing tensions within a deeply
traumatized community.
In the days that followed the disaster, many Darrington
residents ignored official orders to stay away, using their
intimate knowledge of the land to conduct wildcat searches for
missing friends and loved ones among debris that has created
quicksand-like conditions.
But, as the sun rose on the fifth day of recovery efforts,
the same authorities who had in some cases threatened them with
arrest changed course, allowing local volunteers with proper
clothing and equipment to help in the official effort.
"These people want to volunteer and they don't want to
butter bread ... They've got the know-how, they've got the
experience," Dan Rankin, mayor of Darrington, said after a town
hall meeting late on Tuesday.
"We fought for that to happen," he said.
State and local officials said that the arrangement would
continue indefinitely.
Emergency crews were using dogs and specialist electronic
equipment to try to find survivors and bodies, as well as
removing debris by hand, in one of the worst such disasters in
the United States.
Among the 50 volunteers who went out with official search
crews on Tuesday was Dayn Brunner, 42, whose sister, Summer, was
driving on State Road 530 near Oso when the slide hit. She has
not been heard from since and is among scores of people still
counted as missing.
The death toll climbed to 24 on Tuesday.
Though it was Brunner's first day as part of a sanctioned
crew, he had been out searching with his two teenage sons every
day since Saturday. Working under Federal Emergency Management
Agency-certified responders, he said, the going was much slower,
which was frustrating.
"But I understand it," he said. "We want to get in there and
grab stuff and move it. But if there's bodies in there you can't
just grab a whole bunch of stuff. You have to have a method."
Authorities realized that locals were likely to continue
conducting unauthorized searches despite warnings of extreme
danger, Washington State Patrol spokesman Bob Calkins said.
Darrington's supply of loggers and heavy equipment also
dovetails with what the search efforts need, Calkins said.
"The loggers can go in and clear any trees that are
half-fallen that would present a risk to rescuers. Heavy
equipment can obviously move dirt," he said.
"That becomes a fairly natural marriage and allows the
community to be integrated in this rescue in the way that they
wanted to be," he said.
