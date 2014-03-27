ARLINGTON, Wash., March 26 Authorities searching for people missing in the deadly Washington state landslide said on Wednesday that at least 90 individuals remained missing four days after the disaster, down from 176 listed as unaccounted for earlier.

Snohomish County's emergency management director, John Pennington, told reporters there may be as many as 35 more people whose fate remains uncertain but they are not being officially listed as missing.

The known death toll from the landslide stood at 24, including eight whose bodies have been located but have yet to be recovered. That figure does not include an unspecified number of additional remains that a state police spokesman said had been found on Wednesday, Pennington said. (Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)