July 31 The Security and Exchange Commission
published on Tuesday a long-awaited report on the $3.7 trillion
U.S. municipal bond market. We report here SEC's main
recommendations.
LEGISLATIVE
The following are possible legislative approaches that could
be considered in order to provide the Commission authority to
establish improved disclosures and practices in the municipal
securities market.
Authorize the Commission to require that municipal issuers
prepare and disseminate official statements and disclosure
during the outstanding term of the securities, including
timeframes, frequency for such dissemination and minimum
disclosure requirements, including financial statements and
other financial and operating information, and provide tools to
enforce such requirements.
Amend the municipal securities exemptions in the Securities
Act and Exchange Act to eliminate the availability of such
exemptions to conduit borrowers who are not municipal entities
under Section 3(a)(2) of the Securities Act, without
differentiation based on the size of the financing due to the
continuing availability of other exemptions, including those
available for small businesses, private offerings, and
non-profit entities that take into account different types of
offerings and issuers.
Authorize the Commission to establish the form and content
of financial statements for municipal issuers who issue
municipal securities, including the authority to recognize the
standards of a designated private-sector body as generally
accepted for purposes of the federal securities laws, and
provide the Commission with attendant authority over such
private-sector body.
Authorize the Commission, as it deems appropriate, to require
municipal securities issuers to have their financial statements
audited, whether by an independent auditor or a state auditor.
Provide a safe harbor from private liability for forward-looking
statements of repeat municipal issuers who are subject to and
current in their ongoing disclosure obligations that satisfy
certain conditions, including appropriate risk disclosure
relating to such forward-looking statements, and if projections
are provided disclosure of significant assumptions underlying
such projections.
Permit the Internal Revenue Service to share with the
Commission information that it obtains from returns, audits, and
examinations related to municipal securities offerings in
appropriate instances and with the necessary associated
safeguards, particularly in instances of suspected securities
fraud.
To provide a mechanism to enforce compliance with continuing
disclosure agreements and other obligations of municipal issuers
to protect municipal securities bondholders, authorize the
Commission to require trustees or other entities to enforce the
terms of continuing disclosure agreements.
REGULATORY
There are a number of possible actions that the Commission
could pursue under its existing regulatory authority to improve
disclosures and practices in the municipal securities market.
The Commission could host market participants, regulators,
and academics at an annual conference on the municipal
securities markets.
The Commission could consider issuing updated interpretive
guidance regarding disclosure obligations of municipal
securities issuers and others.
The Commission could consider amendments to Exchange Act Rule
15c2-12 to further improve the disclosures made regarding
municipal securities.
The Commission should continue to work with the MSRB to
strengthen its rules and further enhance EMMA.
Municipal Market Initiatives
We also recommend that municipal issuers and other market
participants continue to work together on initiatives to improve
municipal securities market disclosures and other practices.
Municipal market participants should follow and should
encourage others to follow existing industry best practices and
expand and develop additional best practices guidelines in a
number of areas to enhance disclosures and disclosure practices
in the municipal securities market.
MARKET STRUCTURE
Transparency is a vital aspect of promoting competition, and
it enables customers and regulators to assess whether market
professionals are providing best execution. Enhancing price
transparency and promoting fair access to those prices could
improve market efficiency, promote competition, and ultimately
facilitate the best execution of retail customer orders in
municipal securities. There are a number of recommendations that
could achieve these goals.
As these possible recommendations are examined in more
detail, consideration as applicable should be given to the
potential impacts on investor protection, liquidity and dealer
participation in the market.
Improve Pre-Trade Price Transparency
The Commission could consider amendments to Regulation ATS to
require an ATS with material transaction or dollar volume in
municipal securities to publicly disseminate its best bid and
offer prices and, on a delayed and non-attributable basis,
responses to "bids wanted" auctions.
The MSRB could consider rules requiring a brokers' broker with
material transaction or dollar volume in municipal securities to
publicly disseminate the best bid and offer prices mix on any
electronic network it operates and, on a delayed and
non-attributable basis, responses to "bids wanted" auctions.
Improve Post-Trade Price Transparency
The MSRB could consider requiring municipal bond dealers to
report "yield spread" information to its Real-Time Transaction
Reporting System to supplement existing interest rate, price and
yield data.
The MSRB should promptly pursue enhancements to its EMMA
website so that retail investors have better access to pricing
and other municipal securities information.
Buttress Existing Dealer Pricing Obligations
The Commission and the MSRB should consider initiatives to
improve the understanding of retail investors as to the various
ways in which they might buy or sell a municipal bond, and the
relative advantages and disadvantages of each.
The Commission and the MSRB could consider ways to encourage
the use of ATSs or similar electronic networks that widely
disseminate quotes and provide fair access.
The MSRB should consider encouraging or requiring municipal
bond dealers to provide retail customers relevant pricing
reference information in connection with any municipal
securities transaction a municipal bond dealer effects for such
customer.
The MSRB should consider issuing more detailed interpretive
guidance to assist dealers in establishing the "prevailing
market price" for a municipal security, for purposes of
determining whether the price offered a customer (including any
markup or markdown) is fair and reasonable.
The MSRB should consider requiring municipal bond dealers to
disclose to customers, on confirmations for riskless principal
transactions, the amount of any markup or markdown.
The MSRB should consider a rule that would require municipal
bond dealers to seek "best execution" of customer orders for
municipal securities.