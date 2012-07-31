July 31 The Security and Exchange Commission published on Tuesday a long-awaited report on the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market. We report here SEC's main recommendations.

LEGISLATIVE

The following are possible legislative approaches that could be considered in order to provide the Commission authority to establish improved disclosures and practices in the municipal securities market.

Authorize the Commission to require that municipal issuers prepare and disseminate official statements and disclosure during the outstanding term of the securities, including timeframes, frequency for such dissemination and minimum disclosure requirements, including financial statements and other financial and operating information, and provide tools to enforce such requirements.

Amend the municipal securities exemptions in the Securities Act and Exchange Act to eliminate the availability of such exemptions to conduit borrowers who are not municipal entities under Section 3(a)(2) of the Securities Act, without differentiation based on the size of the financing due to the continuing availability of other exemptions, including those available for small businesses, private offerings, and non-profit entities that take into account different types of offerings and issuers.

Authorize the Commission to establish the form and content of financial statements for municipal issuers who issue municipal securities, including the authority to recognize the standards of a designated private-sector body as generally accepted for purposes of the federal securities laws, and provide the Commission with attendant authority over such private-sector body.

Authorize the Commission, as it deems appropriate, to require municipal securities issuers to have their financial statements audited, whether by an independent auditor or a state auditor. Provide a safe harbor from private liability for forward-looking statements of repeat municipal issuers who are subject to and current in their ongoing disclosure obligations that satisfy certain conditions, including appropriate risk disclosure relating to such forward-looking statements, and if projections are provided disclosure of significant assumptions underlying such projections.

Permit the Internal Revenue Service to share with the Commission information that it obtains from returns, audits, and examinations related to municipal securities offerings in appropriate instances and with the necessary associated safeguards, particularly in instances of suspected securities fraud.

To provide a mechanism to enforce compliance with continuing disclosure agreements and other obligations of municipal issuers to protect municipal securities bondholders, authorize the Commission to require trustees or other entities to enforce the terms of continuing disclosure agreements.

REGULATORY

There are a number of possible actions that the Commission could pursue under its existing regulatory authority to improve disclosures and practices in the municipal securities market.

The Commission could host market participants, regulators, and academics at an annual conference on the municipal securities markets.

The Commission could consider issuing updated interpretive guidance regarding disclosure obligations of municipal securities issuers and others.

The Commission could consider amendments to Exchange Act Rule 15c2-12 to further improve the disclosures made regarding municipal securities.

The Commission should continue to work with the MSRB to strengthen its rules and further enhance EMMA. Municipal Market Initiatives

We also recommend that municipal issuers and other market participants continue to work together on initiatives to improve municipal securities market disclosures and other practices.

Municipal market participants should follow and should encourage others to follow existing industry best practices and expand and develop additional best practices guidelines in a number of areas to enhance disclosures and disclosure practices in the municipal securities market.

MARKET STRUCTURE

Transparency is a vital aspect of promoting competition, and it enables customers and regulators to assess whether market professionals are providing best execution. Enhancing price transparency and promoting fair access to those prices could improve market efficiency, promote competition, and ultimately facilitate the best execution of retail customer orders in municipal securities. There are a number of recommendations that could achieve these goals.

As these possible recommendations are examined in more detail, consideration as applicable should be given to the potential impacts on investor protection, liquidity and dealer participation in the market.

Improve Pre-Trade Price Transparency The Commission could consider amendments to Regulation ATS to require an ATS with material transaction or dollar volume in municipal securities to publicly disseminate its best bid and offer prices and, on a delayed and non-attributable basis, responses to "bids wanted" auctions. The MSRB could consider rules requiring a brokers' broker with material transaction or dollar volume in municipal securities to publicly disseminate the best bid and offer prices mix on any electronic network it operates and, on a delayed and non-attributable basis, responses to "bids wanted" auctions. Improve Post-Trade Price Transparency The MSRB could consider requiring municipal bond dealers to report "yield spread" information to its Real-Time Transaction Reporting System to supplement existing interest rate, price and yield data. The MSRB should promptly pursue enhancements to its EMMA website so that retail investors have better access to pricing and other municipal securities information. Buttress Existing Dealer Pricing Obligations The Commission and the MSRB should consider initiatives to improve the understanding of retail investors as to the various ways in which they might buy or sell a municipal bond, and the relative advantages and disadvantages of each.

The Commission and the MSRB could consider ways to encourage the use of ATSs or similar electronic networks that widely disseminate quotes and provide fair access.

The MSRB should consider encouraging or requiring municipal bond dealers to provide retail customers relevant pricing reference information in connection with any municipal securities transaction a municipal bond dealer effects for such customer.

The MSRB should consider issuing more detailed interpretive guidance to assist dealers in establishing the "prevailing market price" for a municipal security, for purposes of determining whether the price offered a customer (including any markup or markdown) is fair and reasonable.

The MSRB should consider requiring municipal bond dealers to disclose to customers, on confirmations for riskless principal transactions, the amount of any markup or markdown.

The MSRB should consider a rule that would require municipal bond dealers to seek "best execution" of customer orders for municipal securities.