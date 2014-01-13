(Adds SIFMA reaction)
WASHINGTON Jan 13 U.S. regulators on Monday
gave municipal advisers until July 1 to register with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, making a last-minute
concession to the securities industry, which had complained
firms did not have time to digest a definition of advisers
spanning 700 pages.
The definition, approved in September, was scheduled to take
full effect on Monday.
It is the first step in fulfilling the Dodd-Frank Act's
requirement that those who consult with municipalities about
selling debt or buying derivatives register and also comply with
a fiduciary standard in which the municipalities' interests come
first.
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
had asked last week for a one-month delay in the effective date.
In a statement on Monday, SIFMA President Ken Bentsen welcomed
the postponement, saying it gives firms time to develop
compliance programs and training.
The extension will allow advisers to analyze and understand
guidance that the SEC released on Friday clarifying parts of the
definition, said Allen Robertson, president of the National
Association of Bond Lawyers.
"We believe that the delay in light of the breadth and
complexity of the muni adviser rules is appropriate," he said,
adding he expects further SEC guidance on obligated persons and
the investment of proceeds under the definition to come out
soon.
The SEC and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board have
recently begun a full-court press to strengthen oversight of the
advisers, who escaped federal scrutiny until the Dodd-Frank Act
became law in 2010.
The MSRB, a self-regulatory organization that writes the
rules the SEC enforces, unveiled a proposed rule last week
addressing advisers' fiduciary duties. It
expects to release specific directives in five key areas this
year, including the duties of solicitors.
Robertson said the delay in registration would likely not
have an impact on the MSRB's timing.
The initial proposed definition of who had to register was
universally criticized as too broad when it was released more
than two years ago and spawned more than 1,000 public comment
letters. The SEC pulled the proposal and then crafted a final
definition that relies more on a person or firm's activities
than on a job title or role.
Under a temporary placeholder rule, more than 1,100 advisers
have registered with the SEC since September 2010. On Friday
alone, the SEC posted 13 registrations.
(Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Editing by Dan Burns, Nick
Zieminski and Dan Grebler)